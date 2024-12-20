Image issued in theft investigation – Bristol
We’re issuing an image of a man we want to identify after property was stolen from outside a house undergoing renovation in Bristol
Four sets of Crittall doors, a bathroom suite with two sinks, and a section of a bike shed, were stolen from the garden of a property in Fishponds Road, Eastville, at just after 12.30pm on Tuesday 26 November.
The man in the image is described as black, of medium build, and wearing a black beanie hat, green jumper with a logo on the back, black trousers with a stripe down the side, and orange gloves. He was driving a white Mercedes Sprinter van.
If you recognise this man, or have any other information or footage showing the van, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224311849, or complete our online appeals form.