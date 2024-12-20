Image issued in theft investigation – Bristol

We’re issuing an image of a man we want to identify after property was stolen from outside a house undergoing renovation in Bristol

Four sets of Crittall doors, a bathroom suite with two sinks, and a section of a bike shed, were stolen from the garden of a property in Fishponds Road, Eastville, at just after 12.30pm on Tuesday 26 November.

The man in the image is described as black, of medium build, and wearing a black beanie hat, green jumper with a logo on the back, black trousers with a stripe down the side, and orange gloves. He was driving a white Mercedes Sprinter van.

If you recognise this man, or have any other information or footage showing the van, please contact us.