CCTV released following break-ins at Burnham-on-Sea businesses

Officers are releasing CCTV as part of an ongoing investigation into a spate of break-ins in Burnham-on-Sea.

Between 2-4am on Sunday 8 December, seven businesses were broken into and on two occasions, cash was taken. Officers are treating the incidents as linked and believe them to be committed by the same individual.

The businesses are located in High Street, Regent Street, Oxford Street, Victoria Street, Adam Street and Cross Street.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information which could aid their enquiries.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, wearing all black and carrying a black rucksack.

Beat Manager PC Harry Long said: “We understand how this can be an alarming time for local business owners but we would like to reassure them and the wider public that we are dedicated in our enquiries in this investigation.

“We have increased our high-visibility foot patrols in and around Burnham-on-Sea’s town centre and are visiting the affected businesses and others to provide reassurance and crime prevention advice.

“The man pictured is someone we are interested in speaking to as we believe he will help us further our enquiries.

“We appreciate the images are not the clearest but we hope someone recognises the clothing or mannerisms.”

If you have any information, or recognise the man pictured, please contact us.