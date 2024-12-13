After closing in May for refurbishment, Chard Police Station will reopen its doors to the public on Monday 16th December.

Both the Response and Neighbourhood Policing Teams have already returned to the building. The enquiry office will reopen to the public on the 16th of December at 10am.

The station has undergone significant internal and external upgrades to modernise the facilities and enhance site security.

Solar panels have been added to the roof and an air source heat pump has been installed (part funded by a Salix government grant*). These, along with new windows and doors, have improved the building’s energy efficiency and reduced running costs. Additionally, two electric vehicle charging points have been installed on-site.

Chief Inspector Andy Pritchard, said:

“I know the team has been excited to get back to their new and improved station, which is now one of the most sustainable in the Avon and Somerset area and will allow us to continue to provide a police presence in Chard for many years to come.

“I would also like to thank local business, Numatic, who kindly donated office space free of charge that enabled our Neighbourhood Policing Team to continue to work in Chard for the duration of the refurbishment.”

To contact the Chard Neighbourhood Policing Team, please visit this page.

To view the opening times of Chard’s enquiry office, please visit this page.

*Avon and Somerset Police applied for and were successfully awarded a grant to fund the installation of the heat pump. The scheme was set up by the Government to help public buildings lower energy use, reduce running costs, and cut carbon emissions. More info on the grants can be found here.