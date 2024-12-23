Criminal behaviour orders for convicted shoplifters

A number of prolific shoplifters in South Gloucestershire and Bristol have been sentenced in recent weeks.

Five offenders, who were collectively responsible for more than 30 offences over recent months, have appeared before the courts.

All have received criminal behaviour orders (CBO) as part of their sentences, which have conditions attached to them to protect the affected retailers and try to reduce the chances of re-offending.

Lee Varga, aged 40 and from Staple Hill, received an 18-week prison sentence at Bristol Magistrates Court on Monday 16 December after he pleaded to 11 shop thefts at supermarkets in Downend. A three-year CBO, with conditions not to enter those stores, was also handed to him.

Nicholas Chard, aged 42 and of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery, one charge of non-dwelling burglary and eight shoplifting offences, all in the Patchway, Thornbury and Cribbs Causeway areas. He received a prison sentence of 584 days, and on Tuesday 3 December was made subject of a CBO lasting four-and-a-half years.

Lisa Ingleheart, 42 and of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to six shop thefts in Lyde Green on Thursday 12 December, receiving a three-year CBO, in addition to a rehabilitation requirement, as part of her sentence.

Jake Duggan, 33 and of no fixed address, was sentenced to a rehabilitation requirement in addition to a two-year CBO on Wednesday 20 November after pleading guilty to seven shoplifting offences in Lyde Green.

Emil Johnson, 45 and of no fixed address, was sentenced at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 3 December to five weeks in prison after pleading guilty to four thefts from shops in the city. He also received a three-year CBO.