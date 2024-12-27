Enquiries into e-bike theft in Bristol

Officers investigating the theft of an electric bike have released images of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

At about 9am on Wednesday 23 October the black bike (pictured), a Specialized Creo Carbon 700 X 38C with an extra large frame, was taken from outside the Sainsbury’s petrol station in Nags Head Hill in the Kingsway area of Bristol.

The man officers want to speak to is described as white, aged in his 20s, of medium build with short dark hair. He was wearing a coat with a Bristol Rovers emblem on it and black jogging bottoms at the time.

If you recognise him or have any other information which could help our investigation, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224280441.