Former police staff member sentenced for arson offence in Downend

A man has been handed a suspended sentence after being convicted by a jury of arson reckless as to whether life was endangered.

The conviction followed a fire which happened in Badminton Road, Downend, at about 8.15pm on Friday 2 June 2023. It destroyed two hedges and two BMW cars as well as damaging the frontages of nearby homes. Thankfully, no-one was injured.

Mark Pickford, 60, of Downend, was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on Friday 6 December 2024 to a two-year jail term suspended for two years.

At the time of the offence, he was employed as a member of Avon and Somerset Police staff, in a non-public facing role.

He was suspended and resigned before a misconduct process could be completed. He will be prevented from working in policing in the future.