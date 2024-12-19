Free training to help spot signs of romance fraud

People who work with vulnerable and isolated people are being offered free training in spotting the signs of romance fraud by our Fraud Protect Team.

The initiative is designed to help prevent people being defrauded into sending money to criminals who go to great lengths, sometimes over a long period of time, to gain their victim’s trust and persuade them they are in a genuine relationship.

Romance fraudsters don’t care about their victims, who are often left not only with financial losses but emotionally and psychologically shattered and struggling to cope with losing their “partner” and the realisation that they have been manipulated and deceived.

Claire Bounds, one of our Fraud Protect Officers, came up with the idea of tackling the issue through building knowledge and awareness of those who come into personal contact with potential victims, such as people working in housing associations, care companies, charities, meal delivery companies and the NHS. Claire set up the training after hearing of an instance where the signs were misread as good news.

“Romance fraud is a dreadful crime and without referencing individual situations, I have often shared with my partner my frustration at how victims can be left feeling ashamed and humiliated – even though they were preyed on by criminals who exploit their vulnerability. In many cases victims lose thousands of pounds, as well as their self-confidence and trust.” Claire explained.

“Fortunately, my partner took this knowledge with him into a new job at a housing association. During his training, he was shadowing a housing support officer when they attended the home of an older man who mentioned he had met a new girlfriend online. The man showed his visitors a picture of a young, attractive woman , who allegedly lived in America.”

In online romance scams criminals set up fake identities using stolen photographs (often of models or army officers) and pretend to develop a romantic relationship with their victim, often through dating or social networking sites. During the “relationship” they pretend to be in urgent need of money and persuade their victims to part with large sums.

Romance fraud awareness tips If you have met someone via a dating app, stay within the messaging function of the application. Don’t feel pressured to hand over your mobile number and move the conversation over to SMS or a messaging platform like WhatsApp or Telegram.

Be suspicious of any requests for money from someone you have never met in person.

Be cautious about how much personal information you are sharing online and who you are sharing information with.

Fraudsters can prey on victims’ emotions, for example making early declarations of love or discuss the possibility of marriage soon after meeting. Then having won affection and trust will invariably have a time-critical issue that requires money.

Speak to your family or friends to get advice and perspective. Fraudsters will subtly isolate you for their own purposes. We always suggest if people are unsure to take five minutes, and tell two people to gain their views.

Profile photos may not be genuine. Performing a reverse image search can find photos that have been taken from somewhere, or someone, else.

“Romance fraud immediately came to mind for my partner, but when he voiced concerns his colleague thought it was positive the man, who was vulnerable and isolated, had someone to speak to online.” continues Claire. “When this was followed up however, it was confirmed the man was the victim of a romance fraud.

“For me, this highlighted that professionals who come across people being targeted may not, through no fault of their own, know how to spot the signs of romance fraud, so may miss opportunities to intervene. As a result, we’re now delivering romance fraud awareness training to organisations that have direct contact with people who may be vulnerable to this type of exploitation.”

The training is available across Avon and Somerset, with a minimum of ten attendees needed to run each session. For more information, contact our team at fraudprotect@avonandsomerset.police.uk, with Project Dove in the subject line.

How we can all play our part this Christmas

Christmas is a happy time for many, but we know it can feel lonely for some. Fraudsters will capitalise on this, so please look out for the signs of romance fraud among those you know who could be vulnerable:

A change in someone’s behaviour, such as being more secretive or private about their lives or their online activity.

Changes to their financial situation, for example struggling to pay bills or frequent contact with or trips to the bank.

Criminals often isolate their victim from family or friends, so if someone has become more distant and is defensive when asked why, this could also suggest fraud.

If you have concerns:

Speak to the person and try and find out more about what’s happening.

If information suggests someone is the victim of fraud, encourage them to make an Action Fraud report on 0300 123 2040 or online at Action Fraud.