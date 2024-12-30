Images released after man seriously assaulted in Stoke Gifford

We’re releasing images of a man we want to identify in connection with a serious assault in Stoke Gifford.

A man in his twenties was attacked by an unknown man outside his place of work in Fox Den Road on Saturday 28 September.

The victim suffered a facial fracture after being kicked in the face, for which he needed hospital treatment.

The man in the images we’ve released is described as white, in his mid to late teens, of skinny build, and wearing a blue jacket with a black hooded top underneath.

If you know who this man is, or have any other information which would help, please contact us.