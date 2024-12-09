Investigation under way following arson in North Worle
We’re investigating an incident in which a bottle containing a lit rag was thrown at a house in North Worle.
The incident, which is being treated as arson, happened in Ingleton Drive at around 9pm on Monday 18 November.
The bottle hit a window and fell onto the ground outside, causing a small fire on the grass, which the occupants were able to put out. There were children in the house at the time.
Thankfully, no significant damage was caused and no-one was injured.
A man was seen running away from the scene via Fowey Road and through an alleyway onto Becket Road and get into a silver vehicle.
The offender was wearing a full dark-coloured tracksuit, with a hood covering his face.
We’d like to speak to anyone with information about this incident, as well as anyone with relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224304283, or complete our online appeals form.