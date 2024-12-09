Investigation under way following arson in North Worle

We’re investigating an incident in which a bottle containing a lit rag was thrown at a house in North Worle.

The incident, which is being treated as arson, happened in Ingleton Drive at around 9pm on Monday 18 November.

The bottle hit a window and fell onto the ground outside, causing a small fire on the grass, which the occupants were able to put out. There were children in the house at the time.

Thankfully, no significant damage was caused and no-one was injured.

A man was seen running away from the scene via Fowey Road and through an alleyway onto Becket Road and get into a silver vehicle.

The offender was wearing a full dark-coloured tracksuit, with a hood covering his face.

We’d like to speak to anyone with information about this incident, as well as anyone with relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage.