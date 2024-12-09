Investigations ongoing following spate of assaults in Bristol

Officers are investigating a spate of assaults which took place in Bristol last week.

Between Tuesday 3 and Thursday 5 December, we saw six incidents in which multiple riders on a moped or motorbike have pushed people from their bikes. The incidents have taken place in and around south and east Bristol, with the majority of them occurring on Feeder Road.

On one occasion, on Thursday 5 December, a man was pushed from his bike in Feeder Road, resulting in him sustaining a broken collar bone.

There was one additional incident, on Wednesday 4 December, when a woman was sexually assaulted in Netham Park by three unknown males riding on a moped in similar circumstances. This is the only reported sexual assault.

Bristol East Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Thomas Tooth said: “All of these incidents are being treated as linked and enquiries are being carried out to identify those responsible to bring them to justice, and prevent further attacks on members on the public. “Officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Team and local patrol teams are focussing their patrols in Feeder Road and surrounding areas to provide reassurance to the public and work is ongoing to gather intelligence and information to help identify the offenders. “Officers will continue to work alongside colleagues from the local authority as part of the investigation to gather and review CCTV. We will also be ensuring that the appropriate support is in place for all victims. “There have been no further reported incidents since Thursday 5 December, but we remain vigilant. “We urge anyone who has been involved in a similar incident to contact police immediately, to ensure we have a full picture of offending and can maximise all investigative opportunities.”

If you’ve witnessed an incident, or have dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage which could help, please call 101 and quote the new reference number 5224321329.

Call 999 if the incident has just happened and the suspects are possibly still in the area.

Attendance must be prioritised based on the immediate risk of harm, and so while officers may not always be available to attend, information can be circulated swiftly which can inform patrol plans and enable resources to be allocated effectively.