Man charged after assault investigation – Frome

A 20-year-old man has been charged following an investigation into a serious assault in Frome.

Jack Bracken, who lives in Frome, was charged on Sunday 22 December with one count of causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

The charge follows an incident in Trinity Street, Frome, in which a 27-year-old man suffered facial injuries on Friday 14 June. A public appeal for witnesses was subsequently and the victim has been updated of the latest developments.

Bracken remains on bail and is due to appear at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 4 March.