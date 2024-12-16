Man dies after aggravated burglary in Keynsham

We’re renewing our appeal for information after a man injured in a burglary at his home in Keynsham in the early hours of Sunday 3 November later died in hospital.

Stephen Ridgeway, 72, told officers he answered the door of his home in Tenby Road to two men who forced their way inside. They assaulted him and stole property including alcohol and mobile phones.

The ambulance service called officers to the house at about 3am that Sunday. The man was admitted to hospital. Tragically, his condition worsened and he died on Saturday 7 December.

The preliminary findings of a post mortem examination are that the injuries contributed to his death.

The case is currently being treated as murder by the Major Crime Investigation Team. The man’s family are aware. They have our sympathy in their loss and will be supported by a specially trained officer.

A man in his thirties was arrested prior to Mr Ridgeway’s death on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remains on police bail with conditions including an overnight curfew.

In an appeal on Friday 8 November officers called for anyone with information or CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector James Wasiak, who is now leading the investigation, said: “Fast-track enquiries were carried out immediately after the incident.

“Colleagues were already following up positive lines of enquiry after the earlier appeal, and awaiting the results of forensic investigation at the property.

“Since the awful news of the man’s death, we have reviewed that early evidence. Today and over the next few days you will see an increased police presence in the area, including further crime scene investigation at the house.

“We have found no evidence of any wider risk to the community but I’d urge anyone who has concerns to speak with the neighbourhood policing team, who will be a reassuring uniformed presence while we make these further enquiries.”

DCI Wasiak added: “If you were in the Tenby Road area between midnight and 3am that Sunday, 3 November, we’d like to hear from you. You may have noticed something which may not seem important in itself, but which could be key when connected with other information.”