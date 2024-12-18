Man dies after Emersons Green collision

A man has died in hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Emersons Green.

Emergency services were called to Ellacombe Road just after 1.30pm today, Wednesday 18 December.

Despite the efforts of people who stopped to help and ambulance staff, tragically the man could not be saved.

The man, believed to be in his eighties, has yet to be formally identified, but his immediate next of kin have been informed. Our sympathies are with them.

He was the driver and sole occupant of a grey Honda Civic which left the road and collided with a house.

Ellacombe Road reopened at about 5pm following collision investigation and recovery of the vehicle.

If you saw what happened or have any dashcam or other footage which could help, please call 101 and give the reference 5224404953.