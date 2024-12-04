Man dies following collision in Somerset

We are investigating after a man sadly died following a collision near Stoke-sub-Hambdon yesterday (Tuesday 3 December).

Officers were called at around 9pm to the A3088 Cartgate Link Road following a collision involving a pedestrian and a Hyundai car.

Sadly, the pedestrian died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly difficult time.

A specially trained family liaison officer will be offering support to the family throughout the investigation.

The road was closed while enquiries were carried but has since reopened.

We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witness the collision or were in the area in the moments leading up to the incident.

If you saw anything, or have any relevant footage, please contact us.