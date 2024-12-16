Man given extended sentence for attempted rape offence
A 45-year-old man convicted of attempting to rape another man in a hotel room in Bristol has been given an extended sentence.
Alan Douglas Clune, of no fixed address, was standing trial for rape at Bristol Crown Court, but entered a guilty plea to a charge of attempted rape on the second day of the trial, which was accepted by the prosecution.
He was sentenced to an extended sentence of 12 years, to consist of a nine-year prison sentence and an extended period on licence of a further three years.
Clune approached an 18-year-old man in Bristol city centre in the early hours of Wednesday 25 January 2023. The victim, who has vulnerabilities, went back to a hotel room where Clune carried out the attack.
Investigating officer Det Sgt Laura Wrighton, who works in our Operation Bluestone dedicated rape and serious sexual assault investigation team, said: “Alan Clune carried out a horrific sexually-motivated attack on the victim, which has left him with a deep and lasting trauma.
“Because Clune is HIV positive and did not use protection, the victim in this case had to also endure a long and anxious wait before being given the all-clear.
“The victim has been extremely courageous in reporting the offence and supporting the prosecution’s case. I believe his strength in attending the trial to give evidence resulted in the change of plea. We’re forever grateful for his bravery which has seen a very dangerous offender given an extended sentence which will help protect the public from his destructive criminal behaviour.
“It’s important to use this successful prosecution to urge victims of sexual offences to come forward. We can’t promise every case will lead to a conviction but we will do all we can to pursue the perpetrators and bring them to justice.
“You will be listened to and believed and we can help ensure you get any specialist advice and support you need.”