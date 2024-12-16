Man given extended sentence for attempted rape offence

A 45-year-old man convicted of attempting to rape another man in a hotel room in Bristol has been given an extended sentence.

Alan Douglas Clune, of no fixed address, was standing trial for rape at Bristol Crown Court, but entered a guilty plea to a charge of attempted rape on the second day of the trial, which was accepted by the prosecution.

He was sentenced to an extended sentence of 12 years, to consist of a nine-year prison sentence and an extended period on licence of a further three years.

Clune approached an 18-year-old man in Bristol city centre in the early hours of Wednesday 25 January 2023. The victim, who has vulnerabilities, went back to a hotel room where Clune carried out the attack.