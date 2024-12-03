Man in custody after cars damaged

A man is in our cells after at least eleven vehicles had their windows smashed in Berwick Road, Easton, Bristol, in the early hours of today, Tuesday 3 December.

Officers were called just after 3am by a report of a man with a hammer and a machete damaging cars.

They attended and arrested a man in nearby Stapleton Road soon afterwards, on suspicion of affray and criminal damage.

A man in his 30s remains in police custody this morning and enquiries continue.

We’d like to hear from you if you have any CCTV or dashcam footage, or any other information which could help the investigation – or if your vehicle was damaged and officers haven’t yet been in touch.