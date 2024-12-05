Man jailed for Congresbury Post Office robbery

A 40-year-old man has been jailed for more than six years following the robbery of the Post Office in Congresbury earlier this year.

John Watkins, of no fixed address, along with another man who was holding a knife, attempted to steal cash but fled empty-handed after they were disturbed by members of the public.

He pleaded guilty to robbery at Bristol Crown Court last month and was sentenced on Wednesday 4 December.

Watkins and the other man, who has yet to be identified, entered the Post Office on 25 January and demanded staff hand over cash while holding a large kitchen knife.

However, they were disturbed by members of the public who forced the pair to run off with no money having been stolen.

An employee suffered minor injuries in the incident, but it has had a significant effect on their mental health which they spoke about in a victim personal statement read out in court.

Watkins was identified in August, following detailed forensic, CCTV and witness enquiries and then arrested and charged.

He initially pleaded not guilty to robbery but changed his plea when he appeared in court in November. The judge sentenced him to six years and four months in prison.

DC Shifa Scott, the investigating officer, said: “The two men used a large kitchen knife to intimidate the sub postmaster in what must have been a terrifying ordeal. “Thankfully, they were disturbed by members of the public and made off without managing to take any cash. “We have worked hard to secure enough evidence to charge Watkins with robbery, resulting in him pleading guilty at court. “I am grateful to the Congresbury community for the support they have shown the victim throughout the investigation. “Enquiries are still ongoing to identify and bring the second offender to justice. If you have any information which may aid the investigation, please contact us.”

