Man jailed for Taunton drugs offences

A 33-year-old man has been jailed for more than two years after pleading guilty to supplying class C drugs in Taunton.

Dawid Dankiewicz, of Staplegrove Road, Taunton, was arrested in January after warrants were executed at his home address and at a business property in East Reach where large quantities of morphine, prescription-only medication and tens of thousands of pounds in cash were seized.

The warrants were pursued following information Dankiewicz was selling the drugs through his dietary supplements business.

He was then charged with 13 counts of being concerned in the supply of class C drugs and one count of possessing a class A drug.

After pleading guilty to all the offences, Dankiewicz was sentenced to 26 months in prison on Wednesday 20 November.

PC Daryl Screech said: “Dankiewicz ran a sophisticated operation selling drugs he knew to be illegal, alongside legal supplements through his business. “The supply of these drugs is something we take incredibly seriously. They cause significant harm to our communities, and particularly those who are most vulnerable. “This work is reliant on information provided to us from the public and we’d encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour to report it to us.”

More information on how to provide information to us, and information on drug use support services can be found on our website at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/drug-dealing-and-use/