Online gallery to reunite items and owners

We’ve launched an online gallery in a bid to identify the rightful owners of suspected stolen items seized by officers.

Detectives believe the objects may have been stolen in burglaries of homes and outbuildings across Somerset and the Blackdown Hills into Devon.

Pictures of hundreds of items ranging from jewellery to electrical goods will be added to the gallery in the coming weeks.

The gallery currently features items including a figurine of a spotted dog; a vintage projector; sugar or condiment shakers and a pair of antlers, pictured above.

You can view the items online and claim them by completing a form on our website. You’ll need to be able to prove ownership and to have your crime reference number, if you have one, to hand.

Detective Sergeant Paul Cobb said: “We have already identified some items as having been stolen in burglaries, so I’d urge anyone who has suffered a burglary to look through the gallery. It’s important for our ongoing investigation to identify the rightful owners of as many items as possible.”

Three men have already appeared in court charged with multiple burglaries. They were remanded in custody pending trial.

If you believe some of your property may be among that seized, you can view the items on our gallery here.

Alternatively please email us with your crime reference number, description or photograph of the item and contact details plus how you can prove ownership.