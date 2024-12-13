Pedestrian injured in collision – Yeovil

We’re appealing for information following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Yeovil.

The incident happened in Newton Road at about 6.40am today (Friday 13 December).

The pedestrian, a man in his seventies, suffered a broken leg/ankle and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car, possibly a Toyota, did initially stop at the scene, before driving off.

We’re appealing to the driver of this vehicle to come forward and we’d also like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage.

If you can help, please contact us.