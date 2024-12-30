Photo issued in bus driver assault investigation – Bristol

We’re issuing a photo of a man we want to identify as part of an ongoing assault investigation.

A bus driver was punched in the face during an incident in Novers Lane, Knowle, at about 1.30pm on Friday 23 August.

The driver, a man in his forties, suffered blurred vision following the incident, for which he needed treatment at hospital.

The man in the photo is described as black, about 5ft 8ins, and wearing all black clothing and black/white/grey Nike trainers.

If you recognise the man in the image, please contact us.