Police respond to unlicensed music event in Somerset

Officers have been responding to an unlicensed music event at a rural location in Somerset this morning (Friday 27 December).

The first call was received at approximately 1.45am, with police first arriving in the area, near Shipham and Rowberrow, shortly after 2am.

Road closures were put in place in an attempt to prevent any more people attending, but it was estimated there were up to 500 persons already present split across two sites in close proximity to one another. More people arrived in a number of vehicles and were turned away.

Efforts were made by officers to engage with those believed to be involved in organising the event to bring it to a safe conclusion, and shortly before 6am sound equipment was voluntarily packed away by those involved at one of the sites.

A dispersal notice was issued, following authorisation from a senior officer, ordering the music at the second location was turned off no later than 9am. Anyone who fails to comply with such an order is liable to be arrested.

Officers have remained at the scene throughout the morning and the majority of attendees have now left the area with the music having been switched off some time ago. Most of the road closures have now been lifted.

Chief Inspector Ian Norrie said: “Officers attending in the early hours of the morning faced really challenging circumstances due to the rural location, as well as pitch-black and foggy conditions.

“Following positive engagement, music at one of the sites was turned off overnight and we issued a dispersal notice in order to bring the second part to a safe conclusion, as soon as it was light enough to do so.

“To force hundreds of people to leave when it was dark and many were likely intoxicated could have made this situation more dangerous, not only to those involved, but also the local community, which would have been a risk we were not prepared to take. Public safety must always be our priority.

Ch Insp Norrie continued: “We are grateful to everyone who called in the early hours and made us aware of this incident. While the location of this event was remote, the music could be heard by people living several miles away who have been disturbed throughout the night, which is not acceptable.

“We share their frustration because those who organised such an event have shown scant regard to the impact it would cause, nor the risks they were creating by having so many people at such an inappropriate location.

“Registration numbers of vehicles parked up at the event have been recorded to enable further enquiries to be carried out.”

We would ask anyone who spots potential signs of an unlicensed music event taking place, such as a large number of vehicles at an unusual location and music equipment people unloaded, to please call us right away. It is often easier to prevent such events from happening before people arrive.