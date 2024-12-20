Robbery in Wells under investigation

We’re investigating an incident in which a 46-year-old man was injured during a robbery in Wells.

It happened in Union Street between 3.50pm and 4pm on Sunday 15 December.

The victim was approached by another man, who made threats and demanded money from him.

The offender was carrying a knife and during an altercation he injured the victim, causing a cut behind his left ear. Thankfully, he didn’t need any hospital treatment.

If you saw this incident or have any footage which would help with our enquiries, please contact us.