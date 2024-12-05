Teenagers jailed for murder of Darrian Williams

Two teenage boys who murdered 16-year-old Darrian Williams in Bristol earlier this year have been jailed.

Darrian was fatally stabbed in Rawnsley Park in the Easton area of the city in February and died a short while later.

The 16-year-old boys, who cannot legally be named because of their age, were found guilty of murder last month and received life sentences at Bristol Crown Court today (Thursday 5 December). They will serve a minimum of 15 years and 76 days before being eligible for parole.

Each defendant was given an additional three and four months, to run concurrently, for being in possession of a bladed article.

In statements read out in court, Darrian’s family spoke about the impact of his death. Darrian’s mum, Charlene Williams, said his death had caused “unfathomable pain”. “Darrian was tragically murdered at just 16 years of age due to knife crime and his life has been stolen and with it the light and joy he brought to our family,” her statement said. “The grief and devastation are beyond words and my life, and the life of those who loved Darrian will never be the same. “Darrian was my child, a beloved brother, grandson, nephew and friend, and a source of happiness for all of us. His loss has torn our family apart and has left wounds that will never heal. She added: “As a mother, I feel lost, traumatised and I feel like I now live with a pain that can never go away. Living without him has broken me in a way I cannot fully describe and each day without him is another reminder of what I have lost. I feel that all joy and peace has gone forever.”

His aunt, Tiffany Williams, said she had “lost her sidekick” with Darrian’s death. “Darrian’s murder has had a massive impact on the whole family,” she said. “The [other] children’s emotions have been all over the place.” She added: “Since he died, I’m a shell of my former self in looks, weight and also in personality. I really struggle to eat because of the stress and I’ve lost a huge amount of weight. “I haven’t had a full night’s sleep since it happened unless it was with the aid of sleeping tablets.”

After sustaining the fatal stab wound to his back in Rawnsley Park, Darrian fled to Easton Way where he flagged down motorists for help.

A van driver then took him to West Street in Old Market where, despite the efforts of members of the public and medics, Darrian tragically died.

The subsequent police investigation led to the arrest of the two boys, who were both 15 at the time of the incident on 14 February, before they were then charged with murder.

The senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Neil Meade, said: “Darrian’s killing was utterly senseless and I’m pleased that today the two boys responsible have been handed prison sentences.

“He was your typical 16-year-old boy hanging out with his friends in the park when he was set upon by these two boys who were clearly intent on causing him serious harm and ultimately killed him.

“Darrian’s family have spoken bravely about the effect his death has had on them and they deserve a huge amount of credit for how they have dealt with what has been an unimaginably difficult 10 months for them.”