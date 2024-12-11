Three arrested after attempted burglary in Kingswood

Three men have been arrested after an attempted burglary in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire yesterday evening (10 December).

We were called at 6.18pm to reports of a group of men trying to force entry to a storage unit in Oakfield Road.

Officers responded and within 15 minutes had arrested three men, who are aged in their 30s and 40s.

Neighbourhood Inspector Barny Mabbett said: “We responded quickly following the initial report of suspicious behaviour and three people are now in police custody. “We would always encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour in their area to report it to us, if a crime is in progress please call 999.”

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could help our investigation, please contact us.