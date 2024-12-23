Two men found guilty of murder at flat in Yeovil

Two men from Yeovil have been found guilty of murdering a man at a flat in the town earlier this year.

Franklin Ingram, who was better known as Frank, was killed by his neighbour Martin Carty and Mark Sothcott at the former’s flat in Raglan Terrace in June.

However, it took more than 18 hours for either of them to call the emergency services, and when Carty did phone 999 he falsely claimed to have found Frank deceased on his sofa.

After a three-week trial at Bristol Crown Court, the jury unanimously found both men guilty of murder.

The jury were told that on the afternoon of 22 June, there had been an exchange of words after Carty had left rubbish near Mr Ingram’s flat. A CCTV recording was played in which 68-year-old Mr Ingram later described Carty as an ‘idiot’ to another individual, stating he was going to contact the housing association responsible for the flats.

The prosecution said that shortly before 11pm however, an ‘angry’ Mr Ingram went up to Carty’s flat with a hammer. Both Carty and Sothcott were inside the address.

Jurors were told Mr Ingram and Carty became involved in a row before a fight between the three men ensued, in which the victim was headbutted and struck with the hammer. A subsequent pathology report revealed Mr Ingram had sustained injuries to his face, head, torso, arms and legs.

Carty called the ambulance service at about 6.40pm the following day to say he had found Mr Ingram deceased. He claimed Mr Ingram had been to his flat the night before in an agitated state, and he had let him sleep on his couch.

The call-handler, unaware of what had taken place, encouraged Carty to put Mr Ingram in the recovery position but he refused.

Paramedics attended and found Mr Ingram had sustained several wounds which did not appear to be consistent with what Carty had said, and he was subsequently arrested on 23 June by police.

Frank Ingram

Sothcott, of Stiby Road, was arrested the next day following information from members of the public about comments he had made after leaving Raglan Terrace the night Mr Ingram was killed.

During the police investigation audio from CCTV cameras was sourced which enabled detectives to determine the pair knew Mr Ingram had died during the altercation.

Carty and Sothcott, both 56, were remanded to be sentenced at the same court in the new year, at a date to be finalised.