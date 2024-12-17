Two men jailed for assisting offenders after murders of Max Dixon and Mason Rist

Two men have been jailed after assisting the murderers of 16-year-old Max Dixon and 15-year-old Mason Rist.

Jamie Ogbourne, aged 27 of Hartcliffe, and Bailey Wescott, aged 23 of Whitchurch, were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (Tuesday 17 December) after pleading guilty to two counts of assisting an offender.

Overnight on Saturday 27 to Sunday 28 January, Ogbourne and Wescott aided those found guilty of murdering Max and Mason in Ilminster Avenue, Knowle.

Mason Rist and Max Dixon

Antony Snook, Riley Tolliver, and three juvenile teenagers who cannot be named due to their age, were all found guilty of two counts of murder last month following a six-week-long trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Snook was jailed for two life sentences last month for his role in the murders of Max and Mason. He will serve a minimum of 38 years before being eligible for parole. The other four defendants will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 19 December.

The court was told how Ogbourne and Wescott both helped to clean the weapons used to fatally stab Max and Mason. Wescott was caught on CCTV lighting a fire in the back garden of a property in Hartcliffe and burning clothes, with Wescott helping a short time later.

The court also heard how Ogbourne then further assisted the offenders by taking two of the teenagers away to his address, later providing them with a phone and some money.

Both Ogbourne and Wescott received prison sentences of five years and three months.

When sentencing, The Honourable Mrs Justice May said the two men had given ‘false accounts’ initially in an attempt to deny their involvement.