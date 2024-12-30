Two men sentenced for Bristol violent disorder

Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in the disorder in Bristol in August, taking the total to 41.

Andrew Heath, 51, of Caldicot, and Ebrim Jadama, 20, of no fixed address, had both previously pleaded guilty to violent disorder before being sentenced on Wednesday 18 December and Thursday 19 December respectively.

Bristol Crown Court heard the men had both played a significant role in the disorder.

Heath, who was described as a “main offender” by Judge Macmillan, was part of the group in Castle Park and on Bristol Bridge and threw missiles towards police officers.

He was sentenced to two years in prison with his sentence suspended for 18 months.

The court heard Jadama ignored police requests to leave the area with Judge Burgess saying he was “pumped up, aggressive and spoiling for a fight”.

“You got caught up in Castle Park and, however provoked, had no defence or excuse,” he said. “You were one of those using physical violence. And shouting ‘who wants it’ from the start.”

Jadama was sentenced to 20 months in prison.