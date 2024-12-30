Two men sentenced for Bristol violent disorder
Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in the disorder in Bristol in August, taking the total to 41.
Andrew Heath, 51, of Caldicot, and Ebrim Jadama, 20, of no fixed address, had both previously pleaded guilty to violent disorder before being sentenced on Wednesday 18 December and Thursday 19 December respectively.
Bristol Crown Court heard the men had both played a significant role in the disorder.
Heath, who was described as a “main offender” by Judge Macmillan, was part of the group in Castle Park and on Bristol Bridge and threw missiles towards police officers.
He was sentenced to two years in prison with his sentence suspended for 18 months.
The court heard Jadama ignored police requests to leave the area with Judge Burgess saying he was “pumped up, aggressive and spoiling for a fight”.
“You got caught up in Castle Park and, however provoked, had no defence or excuse,” he said. “You were one of those using physical violence. And shouting ‘who wants it’ from the start.”
Jadama was sentenced to 20 months in prison.
Detective Chief Inspector Tom Herbert said: “Both these men contributed significantly to the ugly scenes of violent disorder we saw in Bristol that evening.
“Their behaviour needlessly put officers and members of the public at risk and they have now rightly been punished.
“More than 40 people have now been sentenced for their part in the disorder with custodial sentences totalling more than 50 years having been handed down. This shows clearly that the sort of behaviour those individuals demonstrated on that day will not be tolerated.”