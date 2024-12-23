Witness appeal after pedestrian injured in A303 collision

Witnesses are being sought after a collision on the A303 between Cartgate and Podimore on Saturday 21 December.

At about 7.10pm we received reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a grey Range Rover on the eastbound carriageway.

Officers attended alongside the ambulance service and closed the road. It reopened at about 9.45pm. A man – the pedestrian – was taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be potentially life-changing, but not life-threatening. No one else was injured.

If you witnessed the collision or were travelling on the A303 in the area around the time of the collision and have dashcam footage please contact us.

If you can help, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224407891.