Witnesses sought after pedestrian’s death in Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Bristol.

Officers attended a collision between a red Peugeot car and a pedestrian in Alma Road, near the junction with Whiteladies Road, at around 11.35am on Saturday 21 December.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Tragically, he died on in hospital during the early hours of Tuesday 24 December.

The man’s next of kin are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer. Our sympathies go out to his family.

We understand there was a temporary stall set up for the selling Christmas trees opposite the scene at the time of the collision. We’d be keen to hear from the owner of that stall, plus any other customers when the collision occurred, to understand whether or not they witnessed what happened.

If you witnessed the collision, or have any dashcam footage, please call 101 and quote reference 5224407651 or contact us online.