241 drink and drug drive arrests made in December operation

Hundreds of motorists across Avon and Somerset were arrested during December after being found to be over the limit for alcohol and/or drugs.

Avon and Somerset Police made 241 arrests for driving under the influence of drink and/or drugs as part of Operation Limit, a national policing operation aimed at reducing fatal and serious Road Traffic Collisions (RTCs) and protecting road users during December.

Over the course of the month, a variety of tactics were employed to target drink and drug drivers, including stop check sites, intelligence-led stops, public reports, and proactive patrols.

One arrest took place at the scene of a collision in Pucklechurch on December 14, in which a car containing five people collided with a telegraph pole. Fortunately, nobody in the vehicle suffered significant injuries.

A 17-year-old boy arrested at the scene was later charged with the offences of driving while in excess of the alcohol limit, driving without a licence and without third party insurance. He is due to appear in court later this month.

The scene following a collision in Pucklechurch on 14 December, in which a 17-year-old boy was arrested

Results breakdown

Drink driving accounted for 62 per cent of arrests during the operation, while drug driving offences accounted for 38 per cent.

Drivers aged between 25-34 accounted for 32 per cent of arrests, followed by the 35-44 age group (24%) and under-25s (20%).

88.4 per cent of those arrested were male.

The highest number of arrests occurred in Somerset, where 80 people were found to be over the limit. This was followed by Bristol (66) and South Gloucestershire (46). North Somerset saw 36 arrests, and B&NES 14.

Shining a spotlight on the dangers of drug driving

Drink driving remains a leading cause of road deaths, accounting for 17 per cent of fatalities on UK roads. However, drug driving poses an equally severe risk to road safety.

Drugs, including cannabis and cocaine, can impair reaction times, coordination, and judgement, significantly increasing the likelihood of a serious collision.

This message was powerfully highlighted during the December campaign in a deeply moving interview with Samantha Davies, the mother of Daniel Davies, who tragically died at the age of 16 in a collision caused by a drug-driver. In the interview, Samantha shared the devastating impact of losing her son and urged people to consider the consequences of their actions.

She said:

“Dan had his whole life ahead of him… I will never know whether he went on to be the person I imagined he probably would. It’s a sadness, sadder than any sad you’ll ever, ever feel.”

The interview has been shared across Avon and Somerset Police’s social media platforms to emphasise the message that drug driving is just as dangerous and unacceptable as drink driving. In the Avon and Somerset Force area, 55 fatal and serious injury collisions since the start of 2024 are known to be linked to drink- and/or drug-driving.

Chief Inspector Robert Cheeseman, Head of Roads Policing and Road Safety for Avon and Somerset Police, said:

“Throughout the festive period, 241 individuals made the reckless decision to drive under the influence of drink or drugs. Thanks to proactive policing and public support, we’ve ensured they are no longer a threat to others on the road.

“Choosing to drive while impaired is not just illegal—it’s a deeply irresponsible act that can shatter lives in an instant. Every collision caused by drink or drug driving leaves behind a ripple effect of pain and heartbreak for families and communities.

“We’re grateful to everyone who shared information with us during this campaign. Every report helps us take decisive action and sends a strong message: drink and drug driving will not be tolerated on our roads.”

Road users risk up to six months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban if they are caught driving while above the legal limit. Causing death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Reports of drink/drug drivers can be made online at: Report drink and drug driving | Avon and Somerset Police or by calling 101. Alternatively reports can be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and useful information is available on their website: Drink and drug driving | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org). If someone is currently driving under the influence of drink or drugs, always call 999.

For key facts about the effects and potential consequences of drink and drug driving, visit Alcohol and drug driving | British Transport Police (btp.police.uk)