Appeal after fatal collision – A361

We’re appealing for witnesses, dashcam or other footage and information following the deaths of two people in a collision on the A361 near Cranmore, Shepton Mallet.

The two-car collision happened at about 3.50pm today, Sunday 12 January.

Both the deceased were from one vehicle. Their next of kin have been traced and our thoughts are with them.

Two people from the other car went to hospital by ambulance with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Road closures remain in place to allow for collision investigation and recovery of the vehicles.

The A361 is closed at its junctions with Piers Road and Tansey, at Farrington Lane and Merryfield Lane, and at Chelynch Road. Please avoid the area.