Appeal after man dies in suspected fail-to-stop collision – Taunton

Police are investigating a suspected fail-to-stop collision in Taunton in which a man has died.

A man, a pedestrian, was found with significant injuries on the A38 Wellington New Road, Taunton, just before 1am on Monday 13 January.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s believed to be a man in his sixties and officers are trying to trace his next of kin.

The A38 is closed between its junctions with Silk Mills Road and Galmington Road while investigations continue. Please avoid the area.

We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area between midnight and 1am on Monday 13 January who may have relevant information or dashcam or other footage.