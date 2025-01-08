Appeal for information following Frome collision

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a two-vehicle collision in Frome.

At around 4pm on Friday 27 December, emergency services attended a collision involving a blue Skoda and a white Kia along the B3092 Frome Road.

Three people were taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing. Two have been discharged to recover at home, while one person remains in hospital.

If you were in the area and witnessed the collision, or have any relevant footage, please call us.