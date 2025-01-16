Appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary

We are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Bristol.

At around 2pm on Thursday 9 January, an unknown male broke into a property in Greenlands Way, in Bristol, where he stole money.

The victim, a man in his 80s, was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as white, between 30-40 years old, with dark hair. He was reportedly wearing a black jacket, dark blue denim jeans and light brown Timberland-style boots. He also wore a full face mask.

DS Suzanne Ashley said: “This is an alarming incident against a vulnerable member of our society.

“A woman in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and she has been released on conditional bail.

“We understand this incident may be very shocking and upsetting for residents and members of the public and I would like to reassure them we are taking this incident very seriously.

“Increased patrols were immediately put into place following the event to provide community reassurance and we ask anyone with any concerns to approach our officers and speak with their local Neighbourhood Policing Team.

“We are interested in speaking to anyone who has doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage covering the Greenlands Way area, or the surrounding roads.

“If you can help, please call us straight away via our 101 service.”