Appeal to identify man in connection with salon burglary

We’re issuing a CCTV image of a man we want to identify in connection with a burglary at a hair and beauty salon in Taunton.

Bigwigs Hair Salon, in Livingston Way, was broken into just after 10.35pm on Sunday 22 December. The offender smashed a window to get inside.

A till drawer containing cash, as well as other items, including a boxed Fransen Professional Nova X hairdryer, were stolen.

The man in the image is described as white, with short hair, of stocky build, and he was wearing a grey hooded top, a face covering, dark trousers, black shoes with white soles, and gloves.

If you can help us identify the man in the image, or have any other information which would help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224408833.