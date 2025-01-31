Arrest in vehicle crime hotspot

Neighbourhood police in Bedminster and Southville, Bristol, are targeting patrols in response to a recent increase in thefts from vehicles, especially vans, with tools being stolen.

Officers are using uniformed and plain-clothed patrols to disrupt and detect offenders.

On Wednesday 29 January patrolling officers arrested a boy, 17, in Southville on suspicion of going equipped for theft after he was found with a pair of pliers.

Further enquiries led officers to seize an angle grinder, gloves and a balaclava from an address in south Bristol.

The boy denied the offence and was released under investigation after questioning. The case has been referred to the youth panel for a decision.