Arrest made following stabbing in Yeovil

A teenager has been arrested following a serious assault in Yeovil yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 29 January).

A man in his 50s and a teenage boy sustained stab-like wounds in an assault in Raglan Terrace at around 3.30pm.

Both were taken to the hospital by the ambulance service. The man’s injuries are thought to be serious but not life threatening or life changing. He remains in hospital.

The teenager’s injuries were described as superficial and he has been discharged from hospital.

Officers investigating the incident arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of wounding with intent and affray, and he remains in police custody.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Roseanna Green said: “We understand this will be alarming and distressing for members of our community. “We have dedicated resources carrying out enquiries into this incident and members of the public can expect to see a heightened police presence over the coming days. “Neighbourhood policing officers will be conducting high visibility patrols throughout the town following this incident and we will be working with local schools to provide reassurance. “If you have any concerns, we urge you to speak with our officers on patrol or contact your local Neighbourhood Policing Team.”

If you witnessed the incident, have footage, or have any other information which could be relevant, please call us.