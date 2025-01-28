Arrests made in investigation into aggravated burglaries

Several arrests have been made following a number of aggravated burglaries in Bristol and South Gloucestershire last week.

Detectives have been investigating three incidents which took place in Stapleton, Thornbury and Bradley Stoke on 22 and 23 January.

During the Bradley Stoke incident, the victim sustained a serious facial injury for which they received medical treatment. They remain in hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The other two victims for the Thornbury and Stapleton incidents did not sustain any injuries but are, understandably, shaken.

As part of the investigation, efforts have been made to identify suspects and arrest attempts conducted, involving detectives, forensic, firearms, dogs, drones and intelligence units.

On Saturday (25 January), two men, aged 28 and 32, were arrested in the Westerleigh and Downend area. The 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and they 32-year-old on suspicion of aggravated burglary. They have been released on conditional bail.

Yesterday afternoon (Monday 27 January), a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and wounding with intent. He remains in police custody.

A man and woman, aged 28 and 29, were also arrested on the same day on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been released on conditional bail.