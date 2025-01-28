In January, Avon and Somerset Police launched a new initiative to transform and improve the way it addresses domestic abuse through a collaboration with leading academics who are experts in this field. This will be known as Project Bright light.

The project will bring in victim support services and criminal justice partners together to work collaboratively in a similar approach taken under Project Bluestone. Bluestone was launched in 2021 and has led to sustained improvements to the way Avon and Somerset Police approaches rape and serious sexual offences. In addition, this paved the way for a new national unified response by all 43 Police forces and the CPS *.

Through Project Bright light, Avon and Somerset Police and the leading academics will take a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to analyse how domestic abuse is currently policed – to look at what is working well, what’s not, and where there are blind spots or opportunities for meaningful improvement.

The goal is to radically transform Avon and Somerset Police’s response to domestic abuse across six key pillars:

Investigation and safeguarding – Ensuring investigations are robust and victims are effectively safeguarded.

Disruption and deterrence – Improving Avon and Somerset Police’s ability to identify and disrupt perpetrators.

Victim engagement – Building trust and providing better support for victims.

Learning, development, and officer/staff wellbeing – Equipping officers and staff with the tools, knowledge, and support needed to do this challenging work effectively.

Data and performance – Leveraging insights from data to drive better outcomes.

Digital forensics – Harnessing technology to improve investigations and prevent harm.

The project will examine how investigations are conducted, how victims are safeguarded and how perpetrators can be disrupted and deterred.

The academic team will use a variety of approaches in their research – including observations, body-worn video reviews, interviews and data analysis – to build a detailed picture of where Avon and Somerset Police is now and how it can improve.

Chief Constable Sarah Crew said: “This isn’t just about making recommendations. It’s about developing practical, actionable solutions that we can implement across Avon and Somerset, solutions that will be informed by evidence, grounded in best practice, and designed to have a tangible impact.

“Most importantly, this is about making a real difference for the people we serve. It’s about ensuring that victims of domestic abuse get the support they need, that perpetrators are held accountable, and that we, as a force, are better equipped to handle the complexities of these cases with professionalism and care.”

The first stage of the academic research and deep dive of Avon and Somerset Police’s domestic abuse approach is expected to take at least six months. This will then inform the next stages of Project Bright Light.

The academic lead is Professor Katrin Hohl OBE who has previously jointly led Operation Soteria Bluestone. Further Operation Soteria academics include Professor Emma Williams, Dr Kelly Johnson, Jo Lovett and Tiggey May, and additional domestic abuse experts Professor Nicole Westmarland and Professor Amanda Robinson.

*The work under Project Bluestone has resulted in Avon and Somerset Police’s charge rate for rapes cases to more than double over three years, with charge volumes increasing from 62 in 2021 to 231 in the last year, placing Avon and Somerset Police in the top few nationally behind only some larger force areas. We know there is still a long way to go, but we are working hard to improve the service we provide.