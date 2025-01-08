Cold weather is a hot topic for criminals who are sending fraudulent texts on winter fuel payments to people in Avon and Somerset.

The texts encourage people to click on unsafe links to register for, or claim, fuel allowance.

However, clicking the link opens the door for fraudsters to steal personal and financial data. This can be used by the criminals to commit identity fraud – and take money.

“Even clicking the link and not entering any information could result in malicious software being downloaded onto your device.” said our Fraud Protect Officer Claire Bounds.

“We have seen a spate of these texts being circulated in our area and it’s important for people to understand the best course of action to take. We’re asking people to share this advice with friends and family and especially elderly or vulnerable people who may be at risk.”

If you receive unsolicited content like this:

Stop! Think Fraud and don’t click on any links

Take your time to read any unexpected messages. There are often signs to indicate fraud, such as spelling and grammar errors or strange use of language

Forward the SPAM message to 7726 free of charge so your mobile phone provider can investigate

If you have become a victim and have lost money notify your bank immediately, by calling 159. Also report to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

An A-Z of scams and helpful tips to avoid fraud can be found on the Action Fraud website.