Bid to identify witness in ongoing assault investigation – Bristol

Detectives investigating an incident in Bristol in which a man suffered a serious head injury following an unprovoked assault, have released an image of a woman they believe may have been a key witness.​

At about 4.30am on Sunday 4 August last year, a 21-year-old man was punched in the head and knocked unconscious while walking in St Augustine’s Parade, near the Bristol Hippodrome.​

The victim suffered a skull fracture and bleed on the brain and was taken to hospital where he was placed in an induced coma. He has since been released home to continue his recovery and thankfully appears to have no longer term impacts from his injuries, but still needs to attend ongoing check-ups.​

A thorough investigation is well underway with detectives conducting enquiries to identify the person responsible. They have been described as white, about 6ft 2ins, with light blond or ginger hair, and wearing a light-coloured t-shirt.​

They are now releasing this image of a woman who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

She is described as white with medium-length dark-coloured hair. She was wearing a green crop top, jeans, and sandals. She was also carrying a black satchel bag.​

DC Bryony Haine said: “This was a shocking attack that left the victim with significant injuries.

“We have been carrying out detailed enquiries, including a thorough review of CCTV and speaking to witnesses, as we continue to work to identify the person responsible.​

“We believe the pictured woman was in the area at the time and may have information which could help our investigation.”​

If you know who she is or have any other information about the incident, please contact us.