CCTV appeal after cameras stolen in Bristol
Officers have released the images of four people they want to speak to as part of their investigation into the thefts of digital cameras from a shop in the Montpelier area of Bristol.
The first incident took place on Saturday 9 November at about 10.30am and saw a camera stolen by two men from the business in Station Road.
On Thursday 14 November four people entered the same shop and stole two cameras.
A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop in December and has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Officers are keen to identify four people. They are described as:
- A Black man, about 5ft 10ins tall, aged in his 40s and of average build. He had a black goatee and was wearing ripped blue jeans, a green jacket, a black beanie hat, black trainers and black sunglasses at the time.
- A Black man, about 5ft 10ins tall, aged in his 40s and of average build. He was clean shaven and wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, black trainers, a Gucci-branded beanie hat and carrying a light blue backpack at the time.
- A Black man, about 6ft tall and of slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black jacket, black trousers, black trainers with white soles and a black balaclava.
- A Black woman, about 6ft 1ins tall and of slim build. She was wearing a black coat, black sunglasses, a black balaclava, blue medical gloves, navy joggers and black trainers.
If you have any information which could help the investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224300357, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.