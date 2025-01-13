CCTV appeal after man assaulted on bus in Bristol
We’re continuing to investigate after a man suffered facial injuries following an assault on a bus in Bristol.
We’re issuing a CCTV image of a man we want to speak to about this incident.
The victim, a man in his fifties, was attacked while on a bus parked in Bridewell Street at about 3.15pm on Thursday 17 October. He was punched and headbutted, leaving him with facial injuries, including a chipped tooth, for which he received treatment at hospital.
The man in the image is described as being of mixed heritage, in his late teens/early twenties, with long dark hair which was shaved at the front and sides. He was wearing a grey zip-up top with a black trim over a white top and dark trousers.
If you recognise this man, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224274201, or complete our online appeals form.