CCTV appeal after man assaulted on bus in Bristol

We’re continuing to investigate after a man suffered facial injuries following an assault on a bus in Bristol.

We’re issuing a CCTV image of a man we want to speak to about this incident.

The victim, a man in his fifties, was attacked while on a bus parked in Bridewell Street at about 3.15pm on Thursday 17 October. He was punched and headbutted, leaving him with facial injuries, including a chipped tooth, for which he received treatment at hospital.

The man in the image is described as being of mixed heritage, in his late teens/early twenties, with long dark hair which was shaved at the front and sides. He was wearing a grey zip-up top with a black trim over a white top and dark trousers.

If you recognise this man, please contact us.