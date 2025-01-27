CCTV issued in burglary investigation – Bath

We’re investigating linked burglaries at two properties in Bath and have issued CCTV footage showing a man we want to identify.

The incidents, which we believe involved two offenders, happened on the evening of Tuesday 19 November in the Widcombe area of the city.

Items stolen from the properties, which were accessed through ground or first floor windows, included a gold coin with a loop at the top, as well as a diamond engagement ring and 12 watches, including the brands Rolex, Omega and Cartier.

The man in the released footage (above) is in his late teens, or early to mid-twenties, and wearing hooded clothing.

If you have information which could help us identify the man in the footage, or if you know where the stolen jewellery is, or have seen the items being offered for sale, please contact us.