CCTV released following serious assault in Downend

We’re issuing CCTV images of two men we want to identify in connection with a serious assault at a pub in Downend.

The incident happened in the rear garden of the Horseshoe pub in Downend Road at about 9pm on Tuesday 24 December.

A large disorder resulted in a 26-year-old man sustaining serious head injuries. He has now been discharged from hospital to recover at home.

Two men, aged 24 and 23, have been arrested in connection with this investigation and they’ve been released on bail for further enquiries to take place.

We’ve reviewed CCTV footage as part of our ongoing investigation.

If you know who any of the men are or have any relevant footage from that evening, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224410431.