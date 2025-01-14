Celebrating 25 years’ of Lifeskills – empowering children with life-saving safety skills

2025 marks 25 years of the Lifeskills charity, an immersive, interactive centre teaching children lifesaving safety skills through realistic scenarios.

Inspector Tom Gent visited the charity on their 25th anniversary to join Year 6 pupils from Barton Hill Academy as they learned a number of important safety lessons, covering road safety, railway lines, fire safety, all brought to life throughout the centres various set-ups to replicate real-life scenarios.

Last year, Inspector Tom Gent donated a pot of funding from Project ADDER (Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement and Recovery) – a Home Office initiative that aims to reduce drug-related offending, drug deaths and drug use by combining law enforcement activity alongside diversionary programmes. The funding enabled disadvantaged schools in Bristol, which might otherwise struggle with costs, to access Lifeskills’ unique programme.

Avon and Somerset Police have collaborated with Lifeskills to create impactful scenarios tackling drug-related risks and exploitation. One of the centre’s key lessons introduces children to a scenario where they are befriended by an older male offering gifts. The situation escalates into a grooming setup, where the children are asked to deliver a package. Trained staff and volunteers then guide participants in identifying warning signs, seeking help, and understanding the dangers of drugs and exploitation.

Inspector Gent commented: “It’s been such a pleasure to work with Lifeskills in developing and funding these programs to educate young children about the dangers of drug use and exploitation. Children at this stage are incredibly impressionable, and they’re about to enter secondary school, where they will face new influences. Charities like Lifeskills equip them with the tools to make safer, informed decisions.”

Each year, Lifeskills educates over 10,000 children at its Bristol centre, ensuring that vital safety lessons reach the community’s youngest and most vulnerable members. Through initiatives like Project ADDER and ongoing collaboration with Avon and Somerset Police, the charity continues to pave the way for a safer, brighter future for local children.

Inspector Gent added:

“Delivering these scenarios in such an immersive way allows children to engage deeply with the lessons and explore them in a safe environment. It’s truly a privilege to witness the impact this has on their understanding and confidence.”