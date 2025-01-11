Corston assault victim found in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses, footage and information after a teenage boy was assaulted in Corston and later found in Broomhill Road, Brislington, Bristol.

The boy, a 16-year-old from Bath, was near Corston Post Office and village store at about 10.30pm on Friday 10 January when he was assaulted by a group of people.

We were alerted at about 11pm and the boy was located on Broomhill Road, Brislington, Bristol at around 12.30am on Saturday 11 January. He was taken to hospital, where he’s receiving treatment for an injury which is serious but not life-threatening.

Officers believe this to have been a targeted attack and are following up positive lines of enquiry.

Detective Inspector Stuart Newsham said: “We’re still in the very early stages of our investigation and we’re very keen to hear from anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from Corston Lane and Meadlands between 10 and 11pm, or of Broomhill Road between 11.30pm on Friday and 1am on Saturday.

“If you saw or have footage of anything which could be relevant, or any other information which could help, we’d like to hear from you.”