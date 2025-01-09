Drink-driver jailed after ‘beloved mum’ killed in collision

A 39-year-old man has been jailed after he admitted to causing the death of a ‘selfless, beloved mum’ following a collision in Yate.

Ashley Billing, of Rossetti Road, Almondsbury, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (Thursday 9 January) after he pleaded guilty to three offences:

Causing death by due care while over the limit

Causing death by driving while disqualified

Causing death by driving a vehicle in which the driver is unlicenced / uninsured

On Wednesday 29 March 2023, police were informed of a collision between a Ford Focus and a pedestrian on Kennedy Way, Yate, at around 5.30pm.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 49-year-old Rebecca Ashmead with a number of injuries and a large amount of debris, including the vehicle’s front bumper and licence plate.

Paramedics attended and first aid was provided but, despite their efforts, Rebecca sadly died at the scene.

The Ford Focus had failed to stop at the scene, however officers were able to track down the vehicle owner and it was established that Ashley Billings had been the driver.

He was arrested a short time later and it was established he had been driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Today, he was jailed for nine years, reduced from 12 years for his guilty plea. He has also been banned from driving for 10 years.

Rebecca, known to her loved ones as ‘Bex’, has previously been described by her family as the ‘matriarch of an incredibly close family’, as a mother to four children and the ‘best big sister’.

In a statement upon sentencing, they added: “As a family, we are relieved the person responsible for taking our beloved mum and sister from us has finally been sentenced. While no amount of time in prison will ever change the fact that our lives have been utterly destroyed by his actions, we are grateful to have some semblance of closure. “Bex was the most selfless, caring, fun, hardworking and supportive person and her loss has devastated all her family, friends and the wider community. “We thank the police and CPS for their work on her case, and to everyone around us who has given support and kind words, while continuing to respect our much-needed privacy. “We hope that this traumatic event may cause people to be aware of the potential impact of their own driving and consider taking a more active approach in preventing others from driving in situations where they may be impaired.”

Officer in the case, Designated Collision Investigation Officer Anthony Hall said: “The strength displayed by Bex’s family throughout this lengthy investigation has been astounding and I would like to once again express my sincere condolences for their loss.

“Anyone who chooses to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while under the influence of drink or drugs are putting themselves, other road users and pedestrians who are going about their day, at risk.

“Billing’s selfish actions that day took away a mother from her children and that is unforgiveable. I hope this sentence will serve as a reminder to for people to think twice before getting behind the wheel and will give Bex’s family some closure as the continue to come to terms with their loss.”