Early calls to police helps prevent unlicensed music event

We’d like to thank the public who made us aware of an unlicensed music event in Bristol yesterday (Thursday 16 January).

Officers attended Sparke Evans Park, in St Philips, at about 6.35pm after multiple reports of amplified music being played.

Approximately 40 people were found in the area, with sound equipment and lighting already set up.

Officers engaged with the organiser and explained if they did not dismantle the equipment, then it could be seized by police to protect the local community being adversely affected. The organiser subsequently agreed and the music was turned off by 7pm.

Inspector Mark Partridge said: “We wish to thank everyone who called in yesterday and informed us there was an unlicensed music event taking place. “We estimate 150 or so other people tried to attend the event, many after we arrived, and therefore had we not been called by members of the public at an early stage then our job to prevent this event from happening would have been significantly more difficult. “Proactive action like this is not an attempt to stop people having fun. It is necessary to prevent communities being disrupted by these events and also to ensure public safety. Unlicensed events which are frequently held in inappropriate locations, without the necessary safety considerations, can put people’s safety at risk.”

Do you know the signs of an unlicensed music event?

advertising on social media

vans unloading sound equipment

large groups gathering

If you see anything potential signs of an unlicensed music event, call 101 straight away with as much information as you can about the people and vehicles involved.